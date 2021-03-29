Couple has gun charge bound over to Mahoning County grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of a Struthers toddler, who was wounded in the September shooting that killed him, and her boyfriend both had a gun charge bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury Monday.

Yarnell Green Jr., 30, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of improper handling of a firearm before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court, and she bound the case over to the grand jury.

His girlfriend, Alexis Schneider, 23, however, decided to hold her hearing. The charge against her was bound over by Judge DiSalvo following a 15-minute hearing.

They were arrested in a car March 21 on East Dewey Avenue that was pulled over for having no headlight, and police found a gun under the passenger’s seat where Schneider was sitting. Reports said Green told police the gun was his and he carries it because he was wounded in the same Sept. 21 shooting that also wounded Schneider and killed her 4-year-old son, Rowan Sweeney, inside her Perry Street home in Struthers.

Two others were also injured in the shooting.

Last week, a grand jury indicted two more people for the shootings and the child’s death, bringing a total of three people now facing aggravated murder charges that could bring the death penalty for the death of the child.

Both Green and Schneider were arrested because the gun was loaded and both had access to it. They are both free on bond and those bonds were continued today by Judge DiSalvo.

During the hearing, Officer Jacob Short testified that he went to stop a car Green was driving about 3:05 a.m. on March 21 because it only had one headlight. When Short turned his lights on, the car abruptly turned into a driveway and both Green and Schneider looked to be shoving something under the passenger seat, Short testified.

Both Green and Schneider were both visibly nervous, Short testified. He said they were both shaking and they both had slurred speech. Because of the way they were acting, he called for backup and when backup arrived, they were both taken out of the car.

Green admitted that the gun was his, and reports said he carried it for protection. Short testified that Schneider told him she knew the gun was in the car. A record check revealed the gun had been reported stolen out of Boardman.

Under cross examination from defense attorney Robert McDowall, Short said it appeared the two were stuffing something under Schneider’s seat and were not disengaging a seat belt. He said the pair were reaching both for the center console and under the seat.

McDowall said the charge should not be bound over because his client never said she knew the gun was loaded or where it was in the car.

Assistant City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson said there was probable cause to bind the case over because the gun was loaded and accessible to Schneider.