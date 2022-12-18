YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center.

Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming.

Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.

The Ramunnos went back to school after having kids to earn their degrees.

Anna received a master’s degree through the family nurse practitioner, and Marco received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“Kept persisting on and knew that this was my end goal,” Anna Ramunno said. “I always wanted to be a nurse practitioner, so I’m just super excited to be here today, and [sharing] today with my husband just makes it extra special.”

“She pretty much pushed me to go back to school to finish what I started, I only had a few classes to go,” Marco Ramunno said. “Truthfully, at times, I never cared to go back in-between jobs, but I am grateful that she did push me to come back and do that.”

The Ramunnos want to thank their family and friends for the constant support.

“It’s just awesome today — we graduate together,” Marco Ramunno said.