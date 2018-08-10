Couple facing felony charges following Salem meth raid Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) - Richard Brendlinger, 45, and his wife, Virginia, are now facing one felony charge apiece following Wednesday's meth lab raid in Salem.

They're charged with possessing chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine. They have not been arrested yet.

At the house on 3rd Street, there are yellow signs keeping anyone from entering the home until it has been properly cleaned and inspected.

Members of the drug task force found ten one-pot labs inside the home, along with 12 acid gas generators.

"The chemical content in the house was not a good level, especially for kids," said Det. Lt. Brian McLaughlin, with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Drug Task Force.

Two children lived there. They are now being taken care of by a relative.