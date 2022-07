CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A husband and wife from Campbell are due back in court early next month charged with keeping a very large pig in their home.

Police released photos of “Oreo” — a pot-bellied pig that weighs close to 400-pounds.

Its owners, Shawn and Courtney Kline, are charged with animal cruelty and violating local code covering wild animals.

Both were in court this morning for a hearing..and entered “not guilty” pleas. The pig has since been placed with an animal sanctuary.