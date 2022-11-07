STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday.

Police arrested Brian Kerby and his girlfriend Kathleen Schofer Sunday afternoon after being called to Akron Children’s Hospital for a 7-month-old child with bruising all over his body.

When Children’s Services were notified, both the alleged victim and another child were turned over to relatives.

Both Kerby and Schofer are facing two counts each of child endangering and are due back in court later this month.