YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.

Ruben Sanchez, 27, of Gertrude Place, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and child endangering. Booked in with him was Breasha Herring, 26, of Bennington Avenue, on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, child endangering and possession of marijuana.

They are both expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

The pair were arrested about 11:43 a.m. at Stewart and Bennington avenues after a vehicle Herring was driving was pulled over running a stop sign, reports said.

Reports said police could see two marijuana cigars in an ashtray and they also smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police reported that in the back seat were two children, ages four and two, who were not buckled in, and they were crawling around in the back seat.

Reports said Herring was asked to get out of the car, and she had marijuana in her purse. Because of the marijuana smell, police also asked Sanchez out of the car to search it.

Under the front seats, reports said, police found a .45-caliber handgun that was unloaded but a round was in the chamber. Police searched further and found an extended magazine for the gun under a back seat where one of the children was sitting, reports said.

As an officer took the gun out of the car, reports said the 4-year-old asked: “Why does he have your thing? Why does he have your gun?”

Reports said Herring told police the gun was hers.

Sanchez picked up an improper handling charge because the gun was in reach of him, reports said. Reports said he is also not to be allowed to be around guns because of several prior felony convictions, including one for felonious assault.

A relative took custody of the children, reports said.