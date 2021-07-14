Couple arrested, woman accused of using drugs at Boardman bus stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple was arrested and a woman accused of “shooting up” at a bus stop outside Walmart in Boardman.

Brian Geiger, 44, and Abby Pierson, 27, were booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday.

Geiger is facing theft and drug possession charges. Pierson is facing a charge of drug possession.

According to a police report, a witness reported seeing Pierson “shooting up” at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the bus stop outside of Walmart on Doral Drive.

When police arrived, they found Pierson and Geiger at the bus stop and were also informed that Geiger had stolen some items inside the store, according to the police report.

Police found a crack pipe on Pierson as well as three syringes in her purse, the report stated. They also found heroin inside a bag that Geiger was handling, according to the report.

Police said video evidence showed Pierson taking something out of that bag and using a syringe on herself.

As police were attempting to arrest Pierson, she screamed that she was having a panic attack and began to convulse. Officers say when she overheard them talking about using Narcan on her, an anti-overdose drug, she immediately stopped convulsing and said, “Why are you going to give me Narcan? I’m not overdosing, it’s a seizure,” and began convulsing again.

Pierson was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where she was cleared of a medical condition and then taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Police said they found items on Geiger, which are suspected to have been taken from Walmart and included a couple of drinks and gum.

Both Pierson and Geiger had outstanding warrants. Geiger for failing to appear and Pierson for receiving stolen property.

Pierson was arraigned Tuesday when her bond was set at $2,500. She is due back in court July 21.

Geiger’s case is pending a BCI investigation.