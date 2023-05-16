WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple in Warren was arrested on domestic violence charges, and the woman faces a felonious assault charge following a fight.

Officers were called about 4:51 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 3000 block of Lancer Court NW after a woman reported she wanted her boyfriend to leave.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old JaJuan Williams with a cut on his hand that went down to the bone. Williams told police that he had been stabbed, according to the police report.

Police found a “massive” amount of blood in the bathroom and a child sleeping in a bedroom.

In another bedroom, officers encountered a sleeping 24-year-old Chaquana Morgan who had a lot of blood on her shirt, the report stated. Morgan was also injured. She has swollen lips and a swollen face, the report stated.

Morgan told police that there was an altercation but wouldn’t say what happened only that the reason she was “highly intoxicated” was because it was Mother’s Day, the report stated.

Williams said that Morgan went out drinking and became violent. He said they started to wrestle and that Morgan stabbed him, and that’s when he hit her in the face, the report stated.

Both Williams and Mogan were taken to the hospital. After they were treated, both were booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

Williams is facing a charge of domestic violence. Morgan is facing a charge of felonious assault and domestic violence. Both pleaded not guilty at their arraignments. Another court date is scheduled for May 25.

Williams’ bond was set at $2,500 bond. Morgan’s was set at $5,000.