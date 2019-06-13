Couple accused of helping in Youngstown murder, dismemberment now facing drug charges

Andrew Herrmann and Michele Ihlenfeld are now charged with drug trafficking

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The couple accused of helping admitted murderer Arturo Novoa dismember and dispose the body of his ex-girlfriend, Shannon Graves, two years ago are now facing drug charges.

Andrew Herrmann and his wife, Michele Ihlenfeld, have been indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking.

Prosecutors charged the pair last summer with abuse of a corpse for helping Novoa get rid of Graves’ remains, then splitting up her credit cards and other belongings.

Novoa is to be sentenced for his role in the crime Friday morning.