YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side couple was cited Saturday for having sex in full view of passing motorists on Interstate 680 northbound after police were sent to a 911 call on an open line.

Reports said officers were dispatched about 2:55 p.m. to the 400 block of Pike Street after call takers in the 911 Center got a call but no one was on the line.

The center was able to map the call to the Pike Street area.

As officers searched the area, they heard a woman and headed in that direction, reports said. Reports said they found a 37-year-old woman and 38-year-old man having sex in view of the freeway.

The couple saw police and got dressed, reports said. When told that they were found because of the 911 call, the man told officers his phone must have dialed 911.