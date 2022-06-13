BAZETTA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A Lowellville woman was booked in the Trumbull County Jail Monday for skipping a public indecency charge.

Police said the incident occurred at the Walmart pharmacy drive-thru in Bazetta Township on May 21. Officers said that Miranda Houk, 40, and Rick Carnes, 65, were seen in a sexual encounter on surveillance video while they were waiting in line.

Reports said that the acts could be seen on the pharmacy cameras as well as on a camera inside Walmart where customers were shopping. Police said that Carnes was seen touching Houk on nude body parts.

When police arrived, they said that Houk appeared to put her bikini top back on. Police said the couple was unaware that they were on camera.

Reports said that three employees witnessed the acts, but no video evidence was gathered because the pharmacy drive-thru camera does not record video.

Carnes and Houk were issued a summons by police. Carnes was released on $1,000 bond pending his next court appearance on July 11.

Houk was in custody Monday after she skipped her court date scheduled for May 25. She has a booking photograph due to her arrest on the failure to appear warrant.