YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As schools all around the area were closed Thursday because of the weather, some local government offices were open for business.

Mahoning County Commissioners held their regular meeting, explaining why they opted to do that when all of the county’s courts were closed.

“With the recommendations from the sheriff, peole on the road that were plowing and the EMA, the recommendation was that there was not a need for us to close the county offices,” said Commissioner David Ditzler.

Several officeholders, including the auditor and recorder never opened Thursday and ultimately the commissioners closed all remaining county offices by 2 p.m.