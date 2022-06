LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County’s Emergency Management has activated a Text 911 system.

According to our print partner The Morning Journal, you can now just text 911 if you aren’t able to call. In the message, you can include a name, address and whatever the issue is if possible.

Just be clear and concise and only use words–no photos or emojis.

it is faster to call, but if you can’t, now you can text.