County halts demolition of former Tokyo House in Youngstown

Crews were working on the site of the old restaurant on Friday, but according to the county, they don't have the proper permits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers with the county say crews at the former Tokyo House did not file for the proper permits for any demolition work.

Demolition equipment was parked outside the building on South Avenue in Youngstown on Thursday. Friday, crews began doing work on the site.

When WKBN contacted the county to find out more, workers said they haven’t received a permit for the demolition. They sent an inspector out with a “stop work” order.

Workers said any demolition work would have to be approved through the county since it’s a commercial building.

The Tokyo House, a longtime Japanese restaurant in the area, closed late last year. The owners had announced that they were retiring.

There are plans to turn the location into a gas station.