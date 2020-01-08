County commissioners hope Boscov’s drives more people to Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – With the announcement of retail giant Boscov’s making its way to the Valley, local leaders are preparing for the positive change they say it will bring.

Trumbull County commissioners are hoping the new store will bring more foot traffic and money to the surrounding areas around the Eastwood Mall.

Since Sears closed, the mall lost a little bit of traffic but is hoping to bring that boost back.

Frank Fuda, the newly-elected president of the Trumbull County Commissioners, said hundreds of jobs are being added to the store as well. He and the rest of the board are excited for the change.

“That’s one mall that continues; if something closes, they find someone to go in there, and it’s just not the mall. It’s the businesses that are included in the mall that aren’t in the mall,” he said.

Fuda adds that the surrounding hotels are already performing at 95% capacity before the store’s opening.