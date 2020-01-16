County Commissioners approve Community Reinvestment Area for Southern Park Mall project

Mahoning County Commissioners are saying plans by owners of the Southern Park Mall are a great opportunity for the entire community

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are moving forward with the redevelopment of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Mahoning County Commissioners are saying plans by owners of the Southern Park Mall are a great opportunity for the entire community. The next step now though is up to the state of Ohio.

Thursday morning, commissioners took the first steps to create a Community Reinvestment Area, allowing owners Washington Prime Group to help recoup some of the $30-plus million upgrade of its mall property that’s already underway.

Commissioners will now send a petition to the Ohio Development Services Commission, looking for its approval.

As part of their proposal, Washington Prime Group is promising to spend all of the money up front to make these renovations, but at some point down the road, owners may come back and ask for some of the property taxes generated by this new development to help recoup some of their losses.