YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are hoping to have a budget for 2023 ready in a matter of weeks.

Commissioners sat down Wednesday with their budget director to go over proposed revenue figures for the next year and started holding hearings with department heads.

They expect to appropriate more than $44.5 million through the county’s General Fund and another $35 million in departments covered by local Criminal Justice Funds.

“We are in a stable position right now with our budget. Of course, there are going to be some areas where we’re going to need to put money into our justice fund and general fund budgets, but everything works out evenly,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti.

Budget Director Audrey Tillis says both portions of the county sales tax have generated more revenue the last year than was originally expected.

A budget proposal could be ready for commissioners to approve early next month.