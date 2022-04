YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JAC announced Monday morning that country superstar Luke Bryan will headline this year’s Y-Live event.

The concert will be Saturday, July 16th at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Country artists Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will also be performing.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 15th and start at $48.50.