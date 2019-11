Pre-sale tickets will be available online on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – American country star Trace Adkins will be taking his Don’t Stop Tour to Packard Music Hall next spring.

Adkins will be taking the stage on April 16. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will be available online on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password: PACKARD.

Otherwise, tickets will be available on Friday at www.ticketmaster.com or the Pakard Music Hall Box Office.

Ticket prices start at $42.