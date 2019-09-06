Country star Brantley Gilbert to play Covelli Centre early next year

Country music star Brantley Gilbert will play the Covelli Centre on February 28.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music star Brantley Gilbert will play the Covelli Centre on February 28.

The “Fire’T Up Tour” will hit the Covelli stage Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay will perform with Gilbert.

Pre-sale online-only tickets are available Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m. with the online password “SMALLTOWN”.” Public ticket sales start Friday, September 13 at 12 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Southwoods Health Box Office or on ticketmaster.com

Gilbert is known for his hit songs, “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” “Kick it in the Sticks,” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Know Her.”