Country singer Jamey Johnson coming to Warren’s Packard Music Hall

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music artist Jamey Johnson is coming to Warren in April.

He’ll be performing at Packard Music Hall with special guest Caitlin Canty on April 9 at 8 p.m.

Johnson is best known for songs like “In Color,” “Give It Away,” “High Cost of Living” and “The Dollar.”

He is an Academy of Country Music and a CMA award winner. Johnson has been nominated for several Grammys.

Tickets will be available for presale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only when you use the password PACKARD.

Tickets go on sale everywhere Friday at 10 a.m. You can get them at Ticketmaster.com or the Packard Music Hall box office.