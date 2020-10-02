Country singer Chase Rice coming to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next weekend

Social distancing will be enforced and the venue will only permit 15% of its normal capacity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country singer and songwriter Chase Rice will be in town for a concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next weekend.

The live outdoor concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 11. Social distancing will be enforced, and the venue will only permit 15% of its normal capacity.

Rice sees his new release, “The Album Part 1,” as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it. It features the lead single “Lonely If You Are.”

He’s also known for songs like “Eyes On You,” “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”

Rice has sold over 1.6 million albums and has had more than 1.1 billion streams.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, starting at $39.50.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced. This includes:

People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed in the venue

Masks must be worn at all times

People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating, and are responsible for keeping six feet of space between themselves and others

Family members should sit together, socially distanced from other individuals/family groups

No congregating before or after the performance

Hand sanitizer will be readily available

A streamlined concession menu will be offered to expedite service in an effort to reduce wait time in line

There will be additional sanitation crew members to ensure cleanliness of high-traffic areas

