YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two country music artists will be coming to Youngstown next spring.

According to a press release, Cody Johnson and Randy Houser will be performing at the Covelli Centre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Johnson was recently nominated for four Country Music Awards (CMA) including Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Video of the Year along with New Artist of the Year. The Single of the Year and Video of the Year awards are in regards to his Platinum-selling single “Til You Can’t.”

Randy Houser is known for his hit song “How Country Feels.” In early 2021, Houser shared the stage with Jamie Johnson for a tour with socially distanced shows. They performed live from Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley.

Presale tickets will be sold online only on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The online promo code is HUMAN.

Public on sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office.

According to the press release, doors open 60 minutes prior to showtime. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com