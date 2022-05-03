YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music artists Travis Tritt and Chris Janson will be coming to Youngstown this fall.

They will bring “The Can’t Miss Tour” to the Covelli Centre on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

War Hippies will be joining the duo as special guests.

Tritt is known for his hit songs that include “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter,” “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” and more. Janson’s recent hits include “Drunk Girl” and “Buy Me A Boat.”

The press release said that presale tickets are available online only. Presale tickets are on sale from Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, May 5 at 10 p.m. Use the password QUARTER to purchase.

Public on-sale starts Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office. The press release lists ticket prices for the public on-sale:

$99.50

$69.50

$55.00

$35.00

For more ticket information, click here.