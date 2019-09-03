LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

Country music star Chris Janson to perform at Packard Music Hall

Local News

The platinum-selling recording artist is known for such hits as 'Drunk Girl' and 'Buy me a Boat'

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chris Janson performs at "Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family" at Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.

(Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music artist Chris Janson will perform at the Packard Music Hall in Warren.

The concert is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

The platinum-selling recording artist is known for such hits as “Drunk Girl” and “Buy me a Boat.”

Janson is now working on new music, with “Good Vibes” being the single from his album that will be released in the fall.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 6 at www.Ticketmaster.com and at the Packard Music Hall Box Office. They range in price from $20 to $65, although additional fees may apply.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com