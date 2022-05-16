YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music artist Brett Eldredge will play the Youngtown Foundation Amphitheatre this summer.

The “Songs About You” tour will take the amphitheater stage on August 4.

Tickets are available for presale Thursday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only with the password: ALBUM5. Regular tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office

“Songs About You” will feature 12 songs co-written by Eldredge including the previously released “Want That Back” and “Holy Water.” These latest releases follow his seven country-radio No. 1’s, nine Gold and Platinum-certified singles, two Gold-certified albums, multiple CMA, ACM and CMT Music nominations and wins and most recently, his critically acclaimed fourth studio record, Sunday Drive.