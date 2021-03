Chase Rice arrives at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country singer Chase Rice is coming back to the Valley this summer.

He’ll be at Packard Music Hall in Warren on August 27.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available for presale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online using password PACKARD.

They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets through TicketMaster and at the Packard Music Hall box office. Tickets start at $32.50.

Chase Rice performed at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in October.