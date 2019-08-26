Councilwoman pushes for sidewalks along busy and dangerous Warren road

There are stores and a school in the area but with nowhere to walk, people are forced to go in the street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren councilwoman said a stretch of Tod Avenue near the city isn’t safe for people to walk along. She’s asking Warren Township to work with the city to install sidewalks.

“I have to cross four lanes of traffic just to walk over here and there’s no signs, nothing. No sidewalks, nothing,” said resident Roger Broadstone.

On Monday, Broadstone was walking home after running errands. He moved to Warren three months ago and his biggest concern is his children’s safety.

“People fly up and down this road all the time,” he said. “There’s been a couple of car wrecks right in front of the trailer park here recently.”

Sixth Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold has seen this problem for herself.

She said she was leaving Dollar General on Tod Avenue and saw an elderly woman in a motorized wheelchair riding down the middle of the road.

“I told her that time that I was going to do everything that I could to get sidewalks here,” Saffold said.

She said Dollar General and Shadi’s Food Market are where many people in that neighborhood get their groceries. There’s also a school nearby.

Broadstone said if you do cross Tod Avenue, you have to really pay attention.

“Be careful crossing that road. It’s 45 miles per hour down through here and they don’t slow down.”

Saffold wants the City of Warren and Warren Township to work together to go after a grant for sidewalks.

“I am eager for sidewalks to be placed in this area,” she said. “Again, it has been a hazardous condition and we look forward to the issue being resolved.”