Councilmembers frustrated after some members fail to attend emergency meeting in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles City Council called a special meeting to address the issue of storm damage clean up in the aftermath of last week’s severe weather.

However, only three of the seven members of Niles city council showed up, so a quorum was not reached and no meeting was held.

Some residents of the city’s south side who were hardest hit by last week’s storm claimed that Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz said he would help homeowners with the mess.

It is a claim that the mayor denied making.

Some members of city council wanted to change city ordinances temporarily to help and are frustrated that their colleagues didn’t attend tonight’s meeting.

“You don’t shut down, you don’t have to like the issue, but you need to be accountable and you need to be here to answer questions, yes or no, not to play those types of games,” said First Ward Councilman Doug Sollitto.