YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Member of Youngstown City Council is hoping some team work will attract new businesses into empty store fronts on the city’s west side.

An open house was held at the site of the old Sweet Arrangements flower shop on Mahoning Avenue. It’s been empty since the original owners retired last October.

But Councilman Mike Ray brought in help from the Western Reserve Port Authority and the Mahoning County Landbank to try and attract potential buyers.

“It kind of fits what we’ve been working on here, and since I’ve been councilman, targeting on the garden district and the Mahoning Avenue corridor. Things we can do to stabilize it and also support our existing businesses and attract new businesses to the corridor,” said Councilman Mike Ray.

Organizers of the open house are now accepting proposals from interested buyers through the end of March.