WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents pushed for more of a police presence and better surveillance at a Warren 2nd Ward council meeting Tuesday night. One councilman wants to use American Rescue Plan funds to help.

2nd Ward councilman Andy Herman wants to use technology to help combat the recent violence in Warren, including a recent murder near Warren Heights and several drive-by shootings on Packard Street.

“It’s unacceptable and in talking to the residents there, they’re upset — and who wouldn’t be to have several drive-bys on your street?” Herman said.

Herman says he wants to use a combination of American Rescue Plan funds and police funds to buy drones that could focus in on license plates and monitor the area to help pinpoint and prevent violence.

“Drones that can recognize gunshots fired and immediately mobilize a drone to track that car,” Herman said.

Herman also wants to install more Cyclops cameras in his ward and is interested in getting artificial intelligence technology to help police identify these issues.

He said the drones and cameras could also help police arrest those driving ATVs illegally without police chases, which he says are dangerous to law enforcement.

“A cruiser, police officers chasing teenagers on four-wheelers and motorcycles. We’ve had kids crash recently where they were being chased by the police,” Herman said.

Charlene Pittman has lived in Warren for the last eight years. She has been attending many meetings throughout different wards to try to unify the community. She says she’s in favor of the drone and camera initiatives.

“I tell my kid, you know, we have to be aware of where we’re going and things that we’re doing because it’s kind of like the wild, wild west per se. Shootings in broad daylight,” Pittman said.

Herman says Warren police have been receptive to these ideas, but the ideas are far from set in stone.

He says city council also recently passed legislation for new police report technology that makes the process 80 percent more efficient, letting officers spend more time in the streets.