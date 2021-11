YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown City Council on Wednesday will vote on Wednesday on changing the name of a small section of road.

It is leading from South Avenue to East Woodland Avenue. The name would be changed from Hadnet Drive to Dr. J. Oliver Way.

Dr. Oliver is Jasmine Oliver. She and her city councilman husband, Julius Oliver, have built a house on the corner.

The sign has already been posted as an an honorary sign, because Hadnet is still the name.