Youngstown Council to vote on mattress dumping plan

The city will vote to use $204,000 of CARES Act money to get rid of the mattresses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council will soon vote on a plan to handle the city’s mattress dumping problem.

The problem got out of hand this past spring when sanitation workers were told to only pick up cans and bags of garbage because of COVID-19.

Since mid-March, nearly 1,300 mattresses have been illegally dumped in the city.

There were plans to spend $24,000 to hire a private contractor to pick up the mattresses, but now the city may handle the problem on their own.

On Monday, City Council was asked to approve using $204,000 of CARES Act funding to buy a rolloff truck and two roll-off dumpsters.

The city will use its own employees, instead of a contractor, to pick up the mattress.

Youngstown received $2.3 million in CARES Act funding that must be used by Dec. 31.

Council will vote on the spending Wednesday.

