YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There won’t be any public, in-person meetings held at the Youngstown City Council chambers for the foreseeable future due to safety concerns.

Council officials announced on Friday that “in the interest of public safety” and an “effort to abide by the mandate of the administration limiting room capacity,” council and finance committee meetings will be held in person for city staff and council members only.

The decision follows a voluntary inspection from Youngstown Fire Department, which determined that until certain replacements and repairs are done to the building’s fire escape, access to the fire escape is prohibited. This leaves an internal stairwell as the only way to exit the building in an emergency.

In a statement released by fire Chief Barry Finley, until these repairs are finished, city council chambers can’t hold any public meetings — a completion date for the project hasn’t been announced yet.

In the meantime, meetings will take place in the Caucus Room at city hall. A livestream of the meetings will be available online via the city’s website.

The public can make comments during the meetings by filling out a “request to speak” form online, or by calling the Clerk of Council office at 330-742-8709.