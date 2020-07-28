Council focuses on tax abatement, emergency spending during Youngstown finance meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A tax abatement, a new development tool and emergency spending were among the topics on the agenda Monday evening at Youngstown City Council’s finance committee meeting.

Council discussed a 10-year, 75% tax abatement requested by P&S Bakery to relocate from Poland to Intertech Drive in Youngstown. No one objected.

A new project by the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and YSU was discussed. The project will study the best uses of the Market Street and Belmont Avenue corridors.

Councilwoman Samantha Turner questioned why there’s always so many emergency requests. Monday night, there was nearly $600,000 worth.

“So being forward thinking is the expectation that I think we all have because these dollars are eating into our budget and it’s an emergency after an emergency,” Turner said.

Council will meet again on Wednesday to vote on all of these, along with other issues.