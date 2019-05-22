Council decides to fire Sebring manager after negative performance review

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Sebring Village Manager Richard Giroux

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) - Sebring council members voted to fire Village Manager Richard Giroux, effective Friday.

Police Chief Ray Harris will fill in temporarily.

Council decided after about 45 minutes in executive session.

This comes after a negative job evaluation, which led to him being put on administrative leave in the first place. Friday is when that leave would have been up.

Councilman Jim Cannell, who wrote a particularly scathing performance review, said he was happy Giroux is getting fired and it's been a long time coming.

Giroux has worked for Sebring since 2013 and saw the village through its water crisis in 2016.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Giroux has worked for Sebring since 2003. He has actually worked for the village since 2013. We regret the error.