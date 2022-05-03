YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Youngstown owns a lot of trees and deals with a lot of vacant lots. Dealing with them both simultaneously can oftentimes be a dilemma. But now city council re-created something that can help.

Youngstown’s Wick Park is the perfect place to tell you about the newest idea to make the city of Youngstown a little bit nicer. Youngstown City Council is considering the idea of putting together a shade tree and beautification committee. It’s close to being done. It’ll take care of the city’s trees and make the city more beautiful.

“I hope that this allows us to really step forward and lead in our environmental changes here in the city of Youngstown,” said 3rd ward councilwoman Samantha Turner.

The idea for the 15-member committee came from Turner. Years ago — Youngstown had a Shade Tree Commission — which was dissolved. This time council wanted to add beautification to deal with the city’s numerous vacant lots.

“So this actually adds an additional arm onto the committee so that they can go out and access the lots and help advise on whether we’re planting clover here. If there are trees or shrubs that actually could be saved,” said Turner.

“We need those types of recommendations to come from this committee who will be ODNR trained and who will be essentially experts in natural plant life and trees and nature so that they can make the best recommendations for the future of the city when it comes to these things,” said 5th ward councilwoman Lauren McNally.

Youngstown City Council’s expected to approve the idea of the shade tree and beautification committee at its next meeting and shortly after that the committee will be put together.