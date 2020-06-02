Lisbon council approves first steps in motor vehicle tax hike

The motion to approve the increase on first reading was passed by 6-0 vote

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Lisbon is eyeing a hike in the license tax.

According to our print partners at the Lisbon Morning Journal, Village Council has agreed to begin the process of putting a $5 motor vehicle tax in place.

The increase will need to be approved on two more separate readings to meet the July 30 deadline.

If passed, the increase would take effect in January.

The measure was introduced by Councilman Ryan Berg as a way to generate additional money for street maintenance at a time when village revenue is expected to take a hit because of the government response to COVID-19.