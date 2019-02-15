Could Youngstown case from 1950s affect Trump's emergency declaration? Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - In making his case to declare a national emergency to improve security at the Mexican border, President Donald Trump told reporters similar actions have been done before, dozens of times since the 1970s.

"They signed it for less important things, in some cases, in many cases. We're talking about an invasion of our country," President Trump said.

But some wonder if a Supreme Court ruling from the 1950s will have an impact on this latest declaration.

Its official name was "Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company versus Sawyer." Justices ruled then-President Harry Truman could not nationalize steel mills, like Sheet and Tube, during labor strikes to ensure the military had enough steel for its weapons.

Grove City College Professor Caleb Verbois said at that time, existing law allowed presidents to negotiate with the unions.

"And since he chose not to use that and to act on his own, the court threw it out," Verbois said.

Verbois says then-Justice Robert Jackson wrote one of the opinions in the Sheet and Tube case that has become something of a guidepost to follow.

"He gave a test, essentially a rule that either future courts could use or that future presidents or members of Congress could use when they were suing each other," Verbois said.

Verbois teaches about the Sheet and Tube case each semester. He says President Barack Obama used a portion of Jackson's opinion when he signed an executive order covering children of illegal immigrants -- claiming he took action because Congress did not.

President Trump is using a similar argument for funding a border wall.

"The precedent that's being set by both Obama and by Trump is that if they can't get Congress to agree to their preferred policy, they can just act as though Congress doesn't exist," Verbois said.

Some believe that "separation of powers" issue could be what courts use to decide this issue.