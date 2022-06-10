NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — You may be able to get more money from your 2020 tax return.

Congress passed a tax law in March of 2021 with a $10,200 reduction in taxable unemployment benefits. Millions of tax returns filed before this law needed to be recalculated.

Ohio taxpayers who paid any Ohio tax may need to make an amendment to their tax return.

To qualify, you must have had unemployment income in 2020, paid Ohio taxes even if you received a refund, and filed before March of 2021 for 2020.

“It was retroactive for 2020. So most people who have a refund at least rush out to do their taxes right away in January or February. And all those people, therefore, may have to file an amendment to capture some of that difference,” said Michael Flugher with Tax Check.

Flugher suggests reviewing your 2020 tax return to make sure you’ve received the full break.