YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite the weekend’s drizzly, rainy conditions, kids of all ages have been putting on costumes and getting into the spirit of Halloween.

In Trumbull County, hundreds of people lined Main Street in Niles for the annual Halloween parade Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of floats trucked along, led by the fire department and the Niles McKinley band, as kids raced into the street to grab candy.

This was the first year Jamie Goodwin and her family chose to be in the parade instead of on the sidelines. They said the rain wasn’t stopping them from having a good time.

“A little dreary, but that’s OK,” Goodwin said. “We thought it would be fun for the kids, and my daughter suggested it, so we said, ‘Why not? We’ll all have fun.'”

Organizers say the parade is a long-standing tradition in the city.

And in Mahoning County on Saturday, kids in costumes “haunted” the Canfield Green in search of candy.

The annual trunk or treat was hosted by the Odd Fellows of Canfield, a nonprofit group which works to better the community. The event was free and included many fall activities.

“Sometimes, kids just need a little extra, so that’s what we’re here for,” said John Dzurina, with the Odd Fellows Canfield Lodge 155. “This is a safe environment. We blocked the street off; it’s safe candy.”

The group handed out about 25,000 pieces of candy.