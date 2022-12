YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate form on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents.

Licenses are $20 per dog — but the order form says $40, which is incorrect.

License season is Dec. 1-Feb. 28, and all dogs in Ohio are required to have a dog license and rabies vaccine.

The Dog Warden does not receive the community’s tax dollars and is self-funded through license sales and penalties.