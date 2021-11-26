Cost-saving holiday decorating tips to keep you safe

(WKBN) – Now that we’ve had our fill of turkey and pie, some of you might be thinking it’s time to string the holiday lights. Before you do, we have some tips to keep you safe and save you cash on those energy bills.

Brian Perrett of Canfield likes to decorate for the holidays.

“To make it festive and the neighbors will like it. Sometimes I compete with my neighbors but I really enjoy doing it to spruce up the neighborhood,” he said.

He even knows the importance of electrical safety and wrapped electrical tape around the connections on a snowy November afternoon.

“The tape is for so the water doesn’t get into the electrical and burn them up,” Perrett said.

Girard firefighters are in the holiday spirit too, offering up some safety tips while putting up their own display.

“Make sure your cords are not frayed. Make sure that the connections are not laying in water or where they can be buried in snow. Make sure you’re not overloading any outlets, that can be a massive fire hazard,” said Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi.

“According to the Electrical Safety Foundation, international decorations account for one in four holiday fires each season,” said Lauren Siburkis, a FirstEnergy spokeswoman.

FirstEnergy also has some decorating advice that includes inspecting decorations and making the switch to LED lighting.

“Not only will they see a major savings in terms of electric usage during the holiday season, but they also run cooler and don’t tend to overheat,” Siburkis said.

Speaking of decorating, FirstEnergy will be launching its annual Merry and Bright Facebook sweepstakes starting on Monday. All you have to do is snap a picture of your holiday display and keep an eye out on the Ohio Edison and Penn Power Facebook pages. Enter your photo for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.