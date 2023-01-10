YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There could be some cost increases coming to the 20 Federal Place project in downtown Youngstown.

Previously, the project was estimated at $74 million to renovate the building. However, with new design proposals, that number has increased by millions.

“Since this is a large, complicated, transformational and historic project, we are exploring every avenue to maximize the ultimate value of the property, while ensuring that it is financially feasible,” Eric Booth, with Desmone Architects, said in a statement to First News.

There was recently a $96 million estimate made for a design proposal. Booth said it was just one of several pricing exercises completed during the conceptual design process.

“That particular estimate, based on our understanding, reflected an expanded scope from our original concept and included costs that were not part of the original estimate – for example, it included full fit-out costs for certain commercial areas and assumed additional residential units from prior schemes,” Booth stated.

Booth stated that in the most recent application for historic tax credits, a budget of $82 million was submitted. He also said this number is expected to come down as contractors carry less contingency for “unknowns.”

The City of Youngstown’s Design Review Committee approved a schematic version of the current design for phase two in November. The team will consider design alternatives, but Booth says the overall program and conceptual layout of the redevelopment are strong.

“Our final version of the design will incorporate a food hall, an entertainment amenity, one floor of innovative commercial space, apartment units, and a rooftop amenity, all of which were the basis of the concept that the City of Youngstown considered in selecting our development proposal last year. The exact size and scale of those elements may adjust as we refine the program and consider all measures to minimize cost,” Booth said.

Currently, the project is in its remediation and demolition phase. As construction teams begin the demolition work, Booth says they will continue to learn more about the building and will be able to refine drawings and the cost estimate.