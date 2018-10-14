Cortland/Bazetta Boy Scouts scare up a 'spooktacular' event

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Boy Scout Troop 54 in Cortland/Bazetta is hosting an event that is bringing some of the best haunts around town.

"Maniacs in the Woods" haunted trail is being held every Friday and Saturday in October at Candlelight Knolls in Bazetta Township.

This is the second year the Scouts have hosted the event, closing out last year with rave reviews. The troop raised $2,000 last year and hopes to top that this year.

All the staging areas were built by Scouts and the actors in the haunted trail are Scouts, high school students, or local volunteers.

Jeffrey Jiang, spokesperson for Troop 54, said they are promising some awesome haunts at "Maniacs in the Woods."

"Everyone is enjoying it. We are getting a lot of positive comments, and I think we are outdoing some of the professional competition in the area," Jiang said.

All the money raised at the event will go back into Troop 54 to fund community service projects and camping trips.

"Maniacs in the Woods" operates every Friday and Saturday in October from dusk until 11 p.m. at Candlelight Knolls, 2619 Hoagland Blackstub Rd. Warren. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 kids, and $20 per carload of up to five people. Live entertainment and concessions are also part of the fun.

