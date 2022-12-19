CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman from Cortland won the top prize of $1 million on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Wendy McCreary chose to take the cash option of $500,000 from the Cashword ticket. After taxes, she will get $360,000.

McCreary bought the ticket at Jak’s Fine Foods in Mecca Township.

In 2020, another Cortland woman won $1 million on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket. That time, it was the Fastest Road to $1 Million game. She took the cash option, too, and ended up with $360,000.