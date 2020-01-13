Cortland woman wins $1 million on Fastest Road to $1 Million

Sherry Denman bought her ticket at Lakeside Sport Shop in Cortland and rior to this, her biggest win was $5,000

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland woman is ready to get her family farming business on the fast track after she scratched a $1 million win on Fastest Road to $1 Million.

Sherry Denman chose the cash option. After mandatory state and federal taxes take 28%, she will receive $360,000.

Denman bought her ticket at Lakeside Sport Shop in Cortland. Prior to this, her biggest win was $5,000.

“When I scratched off the $1 million, I had to look at it four times before I even screamed, and I said to myself, this can’t be right,” said Denman.

The retailer scanned the ticket and confirmed the $1 million win. Sherry said she will put all of the prize back into the family business.

“We farm, so we’re going to update our farm equipment. Fir thing is a corn planter. We want to get a twelve row and get done faster,” Denman said.

Fastest Road to $1 Million is a $30 scratch off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of January 13, there are 37 top prizes remaining.

To learn more about Fastest Road to $1 Million and other Ohio Lottery scratch-off offerings, click here.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed nearly $26 billion to education since 1974.

For more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education, visit their website.