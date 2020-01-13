Cortland woman wins $1 million on Fastest Road to $1 Million

Local News

Sherry Denman bought her ticket at Lakeside Sport Shop in Cortland and rior to this, her biggest win was $5,000

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio Lottery generic_245522

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland woman is ready to get her family farming business on the fast track after she scratched a $1 million win on Fastest Road to $1 Million.

Sherry Denman chose the cash option. After mandatory state and federal taxes take 28%, she will receive $360,000.

Denman bought her ticket at Lakeside Sport Shop in Cortland. Prior to this, her biggest win was $5,000.

“When I scratched off the $1 million, I had to look at it four times before I even screamed, and I said to myself, this can’t be right,” said Denman.

The retailer scanned the ticket and confirmed the $1 million win. Sherry said she will put all of the prize back into the family business.

“We farm, so we’re going to update our farm equipment. Fir thing is a corn planter. We want to get a twelve row and get done faster,” Denman said.

Fastest Road to $1 Million is a $30 scratch off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of January 13, there are 37 top prizes remaining.

To learn more about Fastest Road to $1 Million and other Ohio Lottery scratch-off offerings, click here.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed nearly $26 billion to education since 1974.

For more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education, visit their website

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com