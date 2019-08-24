Cortland woman pleads guilty to robbery of man near Regal Cinema in Niles

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland woman pleaded guilty to her part in the robbery of a man near Regal Cinema in Niles earlier this year.

Friday, Alyssa Corradetti pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge.

She’s set to receive her sentence for the crime on September 5.

Corradetti’s co-defendant, Austin Dunn, has already been sentenced to four to five and a half years in prison for his part in the crime.

The two were arrested in April, charged with robbing a 20-year-old Warren man near the movie theater.

The victim identified Corradetti and Dunn as the robbers who pulled guns on him as he said he was sitting in his vehicle.

Police arrested Corradetti and Dunn at North Road Tobacco. Investigators reported finding loaded handguns in the vehicle as well as bags filled with pills, suspected marijuana and a digital scale.