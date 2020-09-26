Cortland woman holds drive by art exhibit

She says she's over thirty photos after trying to paint only 19 paintings for COVID-19

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – During this pandemic, a Cortland woman has used her spare time to make custom art for those in the community.

On Saturday, a drive by art exhibit was held for the community to stop and see.

The paintings included influential celebrities like Lionel Richie, David Bowie and Sting to name a few.

Susan Jacobs says she has an art studio, but due to the pandemic, classes have been canceled.

So, what started as one home painting led to many.

“I kind of threw myself into it and it did feel fulfilling, and people were excited about it. Then, you get into solving a problem because I don’t have the right look and now I got to solve it, so it’s very fulfilling. Then, when I get done, I say to my husband, ‘Do I have them?” And he says, ‘Oh, you have them now,'” Jacobs said.

For those interested in purchasing art, you can on Jacobs’ website.

