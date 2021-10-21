Cortland woman arrested, accused of driving drunk with child

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Cortland is facing charges after police say she was driving drunk with a child in the car.

According to a police report, 35-year-old Elizabeth McMenamin was pulled over in Cortland Tuesday night after officers were tipped off that a woman, who appeared to be drunk, was driving down Route 46.

Bazetta Township police spotted the car driving north on Route 46 and pulled McMenamin over just south of Burger King in Cortland.

The officer said that McMenamin smelled heavily of alcohol and that her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. There was also a child in a child restraint seat in the back.

Police also noted that they found four mini bottles of alcohol in the car with one of them being empty, the report stated.

Following a field sobriety test, McMenamin was placed under arrest for OVI, child endangering and not having a working tail light. She was booked at the Trumbull County Jail and issued a citation.

The child was picked up by her father.

McMenamin pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday and was issued a $1,000 bond. A pretrial date was not listed in the court records.